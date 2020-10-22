Tia Mowry-Hardrict is one of our favorite celebs because she uses her platform to encourage and uplift other women. And serve us looks in the mean time. Whether she’s starring in the next Lifetime Christmas movie or teaching us how to chef up a quick meal on her Youtube channel, the beloved twin is never afraid to experiment with her hair.

Earlier this year, she chopped off her curly tendrils for a more natural look, but that doesn’t mean she can’t switch it up with a weave or wig or two. Our good sis, debuted a new look on social media this morning and it has us contemplating going blonde ourselves. Tia pulled up on our timelines with a blonde bob with bayangs giving haters something else to talk about besides her love life.

In case you missed it, Tia, whose always kept an open profile, made headlines when she revealed she and her husband Cory Hardrict schedule sex between their busy schedules and parental duties The iHeartRadio interview went viral with folk who had something to say about how she handles her bedroom.

But clearly Tia knows how to keep the spice in her marriage (she’s been married for 15+ years) by switching up her hair. In the words of Megan Thee Stallion “Switch my wig/ make him feel like he’s cheating,” Tia dropped a look on us that we’re sure hubby likes.

There’s plenty more looks where that came from. From red carpets, to brunch, here’s some Tia Mowry hairstyles that have us seeing green with envy.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Blonde Bob: Here’s 5 Times She Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related