CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face

Posted 14 hours ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Add The Game to the list of celebrities who’ve gotten tribute tattoos to the late Kobe Bryant.

Game debuted a new piece on his face, Kobe’s autograph with the number 8 turned to the side to represent infinity. “♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

In recent days, we’ve seen brand new face tats from the likes of Amber Rose and Chris Brown (who got a whole Jordan 3 inked on the side of his face) so this is par for the course. Are you feeling Game’s newest ink addition? Cause … some people aren’t!

See the reactions below.

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close