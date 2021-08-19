The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

For our “The Fall Preview” digital cover, we spotlight Kandi Burruss — singer, songwriter, and reality TV star. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality gets candid about her supportive husband, non-stop grind, making the foray into acting, becoming a Broadway producer, and building her own brands in our “Welcome to Kandi Land” cover story. Kandi covers HB wearing Dolce & Gabbana in this vintage housewife-themed editorial.
In this issue, we also feature comprehensive guides to prepare our readers for the fashion month of the year. From NYFW to the Met gala and back to school, September is our favorite time of year.
1. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & GabbanaSource:HelloBeautiful
Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana
2. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & GabbanaSource:HelloBeautiful
Bodysuit: Dolce & Gabbana
3. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & GabbanaSource:HelloBeautiful
Dress: Dolce & Gabbana
Earrings: Betsey Johnson
4. Kandi Burruss in Dolce & GabbanaSource:HelloBeautiful
Dress: Dolce & Gabbana
Earrings: Betsey Johnson
5. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)Source:HelloBeautiful
Swimsuit: Born Billionaire (custom)
Shoes: Louboutin
6. Kandi Burruss in Born Billionaire (custom)Source:HelloBeautiful
Swimsuit: Born Billionaire
Shoes: Louboutin
7. Kandi BurrussSource:HelloBeautiful
Headband: INC
Earrings: Anna Ava
8. Kandi BurrussSource:HelloBeautiful
Headband: INC
Earrings: Anna Ava