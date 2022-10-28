The Best Looks From The Forever Valentino Exhibit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week, a number of celebs broke out their best couture in honor of Maison Valentino’s star-studded event at the M7 Museum in Doha, Qatar.

On Thursday night, the revered fashion house celebrated the opening of its Forever Valentino exhibition– an immersive fashion event, which paid homage to the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani. The legendary designer turned 90 earlier this year and to celebrate the milestone, the luxury Italian brand pulled over 200 unique haute couture pieces and exclusive outfits to display for the show.

According to M7, “the exhibition weaves a richly textured image of the city of Rome inlaid with private memories and precious discoveries from the Maison’s six decades-long histories, including rarely seen ensembles designed for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and, more recently, Zendaya, along with stunning creations and virtuosic examples of Valentino’s legendary cult of excellence.”

The special event brought out a bevy of celebs and fashionistas including the goat Naomi Campbell, Sabrina Elba, and R&B titan Maxwell.

It looks like attendees had the opportunity to visit multiple rooms throughout the incredible fashion exhibition. On Instagram, Valentino gave fans a sneak peek of the Palazzo Room, a portion of the exhibit that takes a look at some of the brand’s signature red gowns.

“Red is the color of love, passion, individuality, and Valentino,” the company said of the exhibit in the caption. “Inside the Palazzo room at #ForeverValentino, looks in the iconic Rosso Valentino hue are placed within a recreation of the brand’s Palazzo Mignanelli courtyard. Upon entrance, find 34 groundbreaking looks alongside an interpretation of @igor_mitoraj_atelier’s iconic sculpture,” they added.

The fashion was sizzling all throughout the show, too! Here are some of our favorite looks from Valentino’s big event.

