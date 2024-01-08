The Best (And Worst) ‘Fits At The 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 award season is underway and kicked off with the Golden Globes.
The 81st ceremony saw Jo Koy tapped to play host, and for the audience, it was pretty clear that more prep time would have suited him since he only had 10 days to work on his jokes. Despite his monologue falling flat and his jokes not hitting the way he expected, he told GMA3 he’s trying to find the gig’s silver lining.
“I had fun. It was a moment I’ll always remember,” he told GMA3 on the sobering morning after. He then paused. “It’s a tough room. It was a hard job. I’m not gonna lie. Getting that gig and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare, that was a crash course.”
As for wins, the Barbenheimer phenomenon ruled as expected, with Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Robert Downey Jr. following up with Best Supporting Actor, and Barbie taking home the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Shows that cleaned up include HBO’s Succession and The Bear with Ayo Edebiri’s win for Best Performance. At the same time, it was also crowned Best Television Series, which won Lionel Boyce –previously known as Odd Future’s L-Boy– his first Golden Globe.
One thing that wasn’t disappointing about the Beverly Hilton-hosted event was the ‘fits donned by some of your favorite artists and actors.
Peep some of the best looks put together by Hollywood’s biggest and brightest below.
1. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo is known for taking a traditional suit and adding his own flair through accessories and cuts. For the Golden Globes, he stepped up his game and rocked a custom Louis Vuitton suit with several broaches, including a pearl one that matched his single dangling earring.
He finished the fit with bell-bottom pants atop a simple black leather shoe.
2. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams ditched the traditional black suit and popped out with a beige pinstripe suit by Dolce & Gabbana that featured straight-fitting pants that blossomed out at the hem and covered most of his black patent leather shoes. He also got the memo to accessorize, so he added a tonal boutonniere to match.
3. Trevor NoahSource:Getty
Trevor Noah stood on business by not altering from his standard suit with traditional cuts but did swap out his usual white collared shirt with a black one for a clean all-black Ferragamo suit.
4. Pedro PascalSource:Getty
Pedro Pascal didn’t let his arm being in a sling stop him from getting a ‘fit off. The Narcos actor ditched the suit jacket for a black turtle neck with dangling white material and classic black pants. To complete the parred-down outfit, he rocked a thick square-framed pair of glasses and chunky boots.
5. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz has never met a pair of flared pants he didn’t love, so for the Golden Globes, he upped the ante with a wide-legged jumpsuit.
The Alexander McQueen Fit featured a tuxedo-like top and featured a slit on the side but kept things classic with his typical oversized sunglasses and a pair of heeled Louboutins.
