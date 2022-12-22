The Asteroid Is On The Way: Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Twitter Is Stunned

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Tory Lanez criminal trial is underway and about to wrap up. As reporters feed information to those intrigued by the spectacle this court case has become, allowing them to form opinions, primarily false, Megan Thee Stallion, the apparent victim in all of this, has gained an unlikely supporter in Candace Owens.

A broken clock is right twice a day.

Edgeless coonservative Candace Owens, who in the past has criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their raunchy hit record “WAP,” is putting on her cape for the Houston rapper.

Taking to Elon Musk’s Twitter, Owens blasted the obvious misogynoir Thee Stallion is receiving and shared a clip from her podcast calling it out.

In the caption for the tweet, she wrote, “Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in her position.”

Twitter, Of Course, Can’t Believe What They Saw

It’s a safe bet to assume no one foresaw Candace Owens coming to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion.

The reactions to the tweet from other Twitter users are a clear indication of that. “I promise you, I PROMISE YOU, Candace Owens speaking truth to power in the year of our Lord 2022 was not on my bingo card,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

“Wasn’t expecting this but there are some valid points. Megan Thee Stallion deserves a lot more than the laughs, jeers, hate & suspicion she’s receiving as a domestic violence victim. The way she’s being treated by the culture, hip-hop/rap community and the media is vile,” another Twitter user wrote in response to the clip.

Owens is a notorious hater; honestly, if you closed her eyes and heard her taking, you would think she’s a white woman. With this surprising turn of events, her melanin is still present, and she recognizes a fellow Black woman’s pain.

The conservative talking head also claims this is not the first time she has put on a cape for Black artists.

“I actually defend a lot of black artists on my platform. The media just never covers it when I do,” she wrote in reply to a tweet.

“Notice that despite this going viral, there are no headlines about me defending Megan,” she added.

Well, Candace, here is your headline for saying something right.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

