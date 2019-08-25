Nothing like a good internet challenge to give us a break from the worries of the world. While we were enjoying our Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwiches, Black women showed off just how versatile they are when it comes to their hairstyles with the #DMXChallenge.

DMX was probably wondering why he was trending on Twitter the last few days, and more than likely was surprised to find out why. The challenge began when a video of Megan Thee Stallion showing off her numerous hairstyles backed by the Sisqo assisted track “What These B*tches Want” went viral.

Look at this magnificence 😍pic.twitter.com/XBuyUFvIIh — B E A N Z | Hot Boy Summer Loading… (@PhotosByBeanz) August 16, 2019

Black women then stepped up to the plate knocking the #DMXChallenge out of the park flexing off different personas using the song’s classic lyrics:

“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia / Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia / Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki / Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky / Cookie, well, I met her in a ice cream parlor / Tonya, Diane, Lori, and Carla / Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina / About three Kims, LaToya, and Tina / Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda / Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita / Stacy, Tracie, Rohna, and Ronda / Donna, Ulanda, Tawana, and Wanda.”

Even Dark Man X had to acknowledge the challenge and shared a video on his Instagram page.

We went down the rabbit hole to highlight the best videos made by our Black queens. Hit the gallery below to see the best #DMXChallenge posts and remember to be careful making videos using music you don’t own. We hate to see your Twitter accounts get snatched down.

Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility was originally published on hiphopwired.com