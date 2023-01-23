Fans Tweet Wildly Insensitive Jokes In ‘Thanks Pfizer’ Twitter Trend

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, another ridiculous trend. “Thanks Pfizer” is trending on Twitter thanks to users claiming they are experiencing shakes and tremors after receiving the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Fans make fun out of a scary situation with these wildly inappropriate and insensitive viral tweets below.

Fans have been sharing videos on social media that appear to show them trembling. They add captions blaming their side effects on receiving the Pfizer vaccine. One Twitter user Angelia Dessele from Louisiana first caused the spiral after posting two videos of herself. She claims that she is experiencing constant shakes and tremors two years after getting the Pfizer vaccine.

Desselle wrote, “This is me after 1 dose of Pfizer on 1/5/2021 in the hospital. I was a very healthy 45-year-old who managed a surgery centre. Two years later I am still having major issues.”

She attached a video that has been viewsed more than 10 million times, showing her shaking uncontrollably.

Desselle then shared another video of her legs appearing to shake uncontrollably with the caption, “Thanks Pfizer.” The second video has been viewed more than 20 million times.

The claims have since resulted in the phrase trending online with a number of memes and clips of celebrities and notable characters dancing.

Health experts and organizations say that experiencing serious side effects after the vaccine for Covid is rare. The National Health Service (NHS) and Center for Disease Control (CDC) have not reported tremors being a likely side effect.

PolitiFact collected data from health experts which suggest that they had not heard of any reports of Covid vaccines resulting in tremors, and that health officials encourage people to report any adverse side effects.

The NHS did suggests that Covid-19 vaccines can cause side effects, but are usually mild and don’t typically last longer than a week.

The commonly include:

a sore arm from the injection;

feeling tired;

a headache;

feeling achy;

feeling or being sick.

The NHS says that serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or blood clotting, are very rare.

Despite the facts, Twitter users are set on continuing the narrative online with a series of wildly inappropriate tweets.

Check out fan reactions, who tweeted “Thanks Pfizer” so much that it began trending:

Fans Tweet Wildly Insensitive Jokes In ‘Thanks Pfizer’ Twitter Trend was originally published on globalgrind.com