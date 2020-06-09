Tamela Mann Slays Birthday Photo With Bomb Hairstyle

It’s gemini season and some of our favorite celebs are celebrating another year around the sun. Tamala Mann, who recently made headlines for marching for George Floyd, is slaying her birthday do’.

The Take Me To The King singer embarked on a weight loss journey as a WW ambassador, in 2019, and lost 40 pounds within months. But if you’ve been keeping up with the actress and singer, she’s been slaying. Tamela always keeps it cute in fabulous dresses from her own collection that can be shopped on TamelaMann.com.

The athleisure line, which is on brand for the active gospel singer, is for women sizes 12-32. We love athleisure because it allows you to transition from working out to werking it.

Whether its athleisure or a gown on the red carpet, Tamela’s curves look good in it all. Check out Tamela slaying on the ‘gram.

