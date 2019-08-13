Bishop T.D. Jakes and the T.D. stands for “The Drip.”

The confirmation came in the form of a tweet from Jakes’ verified Twitter account Tuesday along with a suited and booted photo of the Bishop.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, “drip” eclipsed “swag” as the term for a person’s bold self-assurance of style or manner. Well, according to Jakes, he’s dripping swagu.

However, a quick Google search will confirm that T.D. actually stands for “Thomas Dexter,” but there’s no harm in adding a nickname to the list. Check out some of the funniest reactions to Jakes’ unexpected tweet below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

T.D. Jakes Reveals What The “T.D.” In His Name Stands For & The Internet Can’t Handle It was originally published on praisebaltimore.com