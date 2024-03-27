Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ VP Harris Seeks to Curb School Shootings

Birthdays

Mariah Carey, 55

Halle Bailey, 24

Jessie J, 36

Brenda Song, 36

London on Da Track, 33 (producer)

Quentin Tarantino, 61

Eric Bellinger, 38 (Singer)

Fergie, 49

1. Baltimore Bridge Collapse Source:Getty Baltimore Bridge Collapse

What You Need to Know: The search for survivors has come to an end while the search for answers continues following the catastrophic bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland at 1:30 Tuesday morning. It happened when a large cargo ship struck a support beam off the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse. The 1,000 foot-long vessel was in the first minutes of departure from Baltimore, ferrying vehicles headed for Sri Lanka. Questions have been asked about the cargo ship that was involved in a 2016 collision. Among the current queries, the upkeep of the ship, methods of operation and what led to the “May Day” call. The call from the ship to indicate distress, may have saved an unknown number of lives as an official moved quickly to stop traffic crossing the bridge. According to USA Today, the vessel, named Dali, “lost propulsion leaving port and its crew lost control of the ship, prompting the crew to alert Maryland officials of a possible collision, an unclassified Department of Homeland Security report revealed Tuesday.”

2. Vice President Kamala Harris Solves Shootings Source:Getty Vice President Kamala Harris Solves Shootings WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Vice President Kamala Harris has announced two significant measures aimed at curbing gun violence during her visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. These solutions, addressing the urgent need to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals in crisis, come as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance school safety and prevent tragic incidents of gun violence. With school shootings remaining a persistent threat to American communities, Harris emphasized the importance of proactive measures to safeguard students and educators. According to data from the Washington Post, over 394 school shootings have occurred since the tragic events at Columbine High School in 1999, affecting hundreds of thousands of students across the nation.

3. Are You Pregnant After 35? Here’s What You Need to Know Source:Getty Are You Pregnant After 35? Here’s What You Need to Know What You Need to Know: When we are in our thirties, we consider ourselves young. But when we get pregnant (or are trying to conceive) after age 35, medical terms like “geriatric pregnancy” or “advanced maternal age,” aka AMA, become a shocking reality. According to the National Vital Statistic Reports released last year, the percentage of women over 30 was higher than those 25-29, and there has also been a 5% increase for two years for women having children between 35-39 and in their early 40s. But, when we fall into this category and choose to embark on this journey, there are some things that we, as expectant mothers, should keep in mind. Why The Terms Advanced Maternal Age and Geriatric Pregnancy Are Used

The most significant decline in women’s fertility happens in our mid-to-late 30s. This means that the quality and quantity of eggs within our ovaries decrease with age. Although these things can make pregnancy after 35 seem more challenging, having a healthy and happy pregnancy after 35 is possible.

4. #SayHerName: Diamond Brigman Source:GlobalGrind #SayHerName: Diamond Brigman WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: According to Houston Police, Diamond Bridgman, 36, was shot and killed while standing on the side of Country Creek Street in Houston on March 16. Police are investigating it as a drive-by shooting. A courageous witness stayed with Diamond after the shooting until authorities arrived and gave police a detailed physical description of the car and the people. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), at least 32 people who identify as transgender were murdered in 2023. 84% of these cases were people of color and 50% were Black trans women.