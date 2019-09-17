Star Transformation: Bebe Winans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Take a look at BeBe Winans over the years…

NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Singer Bebe Winans performs during the Apollo Theater 2005 Spring Benefit 'The Magic Lives On' at the Apollo Theater June 20, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Singer BeBe Winans, singer Whitney Houston and singer CeCe Winans attends the United Negro College Fund's 46th Annual Awards Dinner/Frederick D. Patterson Award to Whitney Houston on March 8, 1990 at the Sheraton Centre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 2841 — Pictured: Musical guest BeBe Winans performs on December 21, 2004 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Stevie Wonder and Bebe Winans attends BeBe Winans' 45th Birthday Celebration on September 17, 2007 in New York City, New York (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Singer Bebe Winans at the press conference held at the House of Blues to celebrate HBO Films' 'Boycott.' (Photo by Jody Cortes/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Singer BeBe Winans attends the 2004 Princess Grace Awards on October 27, 2004 at Cipriani's 42nd Street, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Cece Winans and Bebe Winans attends BeBe Winans' 45th Birthday Celebration on September 17, 2007 in New York City, New York (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Gladys Knight, Bebe Winans and Dion Warwick attends BeBe Winans' 45th Birthday Celebration on September 17, 2007 in New York City, New York (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Singer CeCe Winans, musician Quincy Jones and singer BeBe Winans attend the ceremony honoring BeBe Winans and CeCe Winans with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 20, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: Bebe Winans and Gladys Knight perform during the Soul Train Awards 2011 at The Fox Theatre on November 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/FilmMagic)