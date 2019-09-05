King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
Often times we only celebrate and honor the great stars of our time, but it’s very rare for the public to fall in love with the stars behind the stars. That was certainly the case for Lashawn Daniels.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite songs he penned…
1. Michael Jackson – “You Rock My World”
2. Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
3. Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”
4. Janet Jackson – “Feedback”
5. Whitney Houston – “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay”
6. Toni Braxton – “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me”
7. Destiny’s Child – “Lose My Breath”
8. Kierra Sheard – “Why Me”
9. Jennifer Lopez – “If You Had My Love”
10. Ciara – “Can’t Leave Em Alone”
11. Destiny’s Child – “Say My Name”