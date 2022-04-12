Rock T hosted his annual youth Stomp Wars competition over the weekend and celebrated 15 years of supporting the youth through this initiative. According to the website, the purpose of the competition is to “inspire youth & young adults to stomp down the negative barriers that plague our communities and build new positive futures through education and the art of stepping!”

Youth steppers across the nation went head-to-head in a national step competition at the University of Texas at Arlington this past weekend. $20,000 in scholarship money was on the line for the best step team in the nation! This intense competition was Powered by RockTeen Youth Foundation, hosted by 97.9 The Beat’s Pskillz and DJ Don Perryon in the mix. International presidents of several greek lettered divine nine organizations were in attendance and donated money toward the scholarship fund. Check out the photos below!

Rock-T Celebrates Inspiring The Youth With Stepping At The 15 Year Anniversary Of Stomp Wars Competition [Photos]