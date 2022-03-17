Ranking HBCUs With Highest Financial Benefits For Grads

Attending a historically Black college or university (HBCU) is one of the most unique educational journeys that any student can experience.
HBCUs create environments that allow young Black minds to prosper and grow in spaces that are safe and comfortable. There are plenty of advantages that these students receive from attending these historic institutions that have created some of the most progressive, innovative and creative environments in this nation.
The pride and tradition that exudes from these campuses is enough to make any high school senior want to be a part of that atmosphere. The camaraderie, strength, and network that you receive from these institutions can last a lifetime.
These HBCUs can also impact students financially by lifting them from a lower tax bracket into higher ones and helping them financially establish themselves in the real world. OnlineU did a study comparing median earnings of HBCU graduates to other Black graduates in their respective states. The site compared each alumni median earnings to the HBCU’s state salary threshold, which is the median salary for Black graduates in the state with the same level of education.
The study illuminates the value each HBCU provides to the specific communities they reside in. The study also accounts for racial disparities that hurt Black earnings.
1. Xavier University of Louisiana
Median Salary of Alumni: $52,582
State Salary Threshold: $36,962
Financial payoff: $15,619
2. Spelman College
Median Salary of Alumni: $49,625
State Salary Threshold: $40,346
Financial payoff: $9,279
3. Hampton University
Median Salary of Alumni: $47,197
State Salary Threshold: $43,180
Financial payoff: $4,016
4. Morehouse College
Median Salary of Alumni: $44,135
State Salary Threshold: $40,346
Financial payoff: $3,789
5. Florida A&M University
Median Salary of Alumni: $39,700
State Salary Threshold: $36,074
Financial payoff: $3,626
6. Tennessee State University
Median Salary of Alumni: $37,272
State Salary Threshold: $34,039
Financial payoff: $3,232
7. Fisk University
Median Salary of Alumni: $36,955
State Salary Threshold: $34,039
Financial payoff: $2,916
8. Tuskegee University
Median Salary of Alumni: $37,483
State Salary threshold: $36,003
Financial payoff: $1,480
9. Alcorn State University
Median Salary of Alumni: $32,837
State Salary Threshold: $32,385
Financial payoff: $452
10. Dillard University
Median Salary of Alumni: $37,377
State Salary Threshold: $36,962
Financial payoff: $415
Critics have tried to insinuate that HBCUs don’t provide the same opportunities for job access and financial growth as predominantly white institutions. The data from OnlineU seems to be showing a different story.
These institutions have been creating opportunities for Black students for centuries and they’ll continue to provide a way for young Black people to excel as long as they are supported.
Ranking HBCUs With Highest Financial Benefits For Grads was originally published on newsone.com