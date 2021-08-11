Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Cynthia Cooper-Dyke of Prairie View A&M University [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s HBCU spotlight is celebrating Cynthia Cooper-Dyke of Prairie View A&M University! The home of the Panthers and the Marching Storm Band was founded in 1876 just about an hour outside of Houston in Prairie View, Texas.

Cynthia Lynne Cooper-Dyke is a basketball coach and former player who has won championships in college in the Olympics and in the WNBA. She’s won MVP over four times and has been inducted into many basketball Hall Of Fames. She coached at PVAMU and led the Lady Panthers basketball team to win their first SWAC championship while also earning her degree at the university. She is considered by many as one of the greatest women’s basketball players ever.

