Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Debut’s ‘Hip Hop at 50: ‘Holla If Ya Hear Me’

Last night the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio brought the stars out to celebrate its newest exhibit, Hip Hop at 50: Holla If Ya Hear Me.

Keep scrolling to see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the star-studded night!

June is Black Music Month, and hip-hop is currently celebrating its 50th year. The Rock Hall’s latest showcase pays homage to one of music’s most popular genres. They brought out true pioneers of the culture to celebrate, educate and pay homage to rap music, and the legends that made it what it is today.

WZAK personality Kenya Brown caught up with a few of the celebrities in attendance, including iconic emcee Roxanne Shante and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. Chuck D and Flava Flave of Public Enemy were also in the building, with fans’ heads turning in every direction that they went. Salt-N-Pepa were also scheduled to attend, but couldn’t make it due to airline issues stemming from the wildfires in Canada.

The new exhibit is called ‘Hip Hop at 50: Holla If Ya Hear Me’, and is a brilliant collection of memorabilia from multiple decades of hip-hop. From old outfits actually worn by artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z, to handwritten raps from LL Cool J and Tupac, the new space within the Rock Hall is a true ode to die-hard hip-hop fans across the world.

Check out some of the pictures and videos below, and be sure to stop in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to experience it for yourself!

