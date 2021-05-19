RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
Outspoken but always real, the entertainment world suffered a huge loss Wednesday Morning (May 19), as news broke that celebrated comedian Paul Mooney passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a sudden heart attack in Oakland, California.
Paul Mooney’s death that was confirmed by his representative, Cassandra Williams. Also according to Roland Martin’s Twitter post, allegedly the cousin of Paul Mooney, Rudy Ealy, says that Paul Mooney had been residing with him and had been suffering from dementia. Ealy also said that Oakland EMS was called to the home this morning where they tried valiantly to save the legendary comedians life. Back in 2014 Paul Mooney’s brother announced that Paul Mooney had prostate cancer.
From his days of stand-up, to his writing skills behind the scenes on such programs as The Richard Pryor Show, Sanford & Son, and In Living Color, Mooney’s knack for crafting humorous but poignant topics based on social issues will be sorely missed. More recently, Mooney was introduced to a whole new generation of fans, courtesy of Chappelle’s Show, where his skits continue to entertain online viewers to this day.
Check out some of Mooney’s most memorable lines in the gallery below.
1. “I don’t do drugs. Because my grandmother raised me. I think like an old, black, Southern woman. If I’d have done coke, I’d probably be cooking pancakes.”
2. “A new broom can sweep the floor, but an old broom knows where the dirt is.”
3. “White people like Wayne Brady because he makes Bryant Gumbel look like Malcolm X.”
4. “America has a rap sheet. You can’t police the world and tell the world how to act when you’re just as bad yourself.”
5. “We have a lot of black Anglo-Saxons. Their skin is black, but their brain is white. When I get real mad at them, I call them graham crackers.”
6. “You white folks see UFOs in your dreams. You don’t hear about Martians in Harlem”
7. “If your hair is relaxed, white people are relaxed. If your hair is nappy, they’re not happy.”
8. “Arsenio Hall will have a new show called ‘Good Morning, Black America.’ It will be played at noon throughout the country.”
9. “Yeah black people can jump high. You gotta jump .. gotta do something when you’re running from the police.”
10. “The black man in America is the most copied man on this planet, bar none. Everybody wanna be a n—a, but nobody wanna be a n—a.”
11. “I could drop dead tomorrow, the truth will be here. Truth is forever; when you read our history, truth is forever, and it always outs itself.”
12. “When you watch TV, I didn’t know black people were that happy. I had no idea they were that happy. I’m trying to find them.”
13. “I’ve written a film, maybe they’ll produce my film. ‘The Last N—-a on Earth,’ starring Tom Hanks.”
14. “I’m as American as apple pie.”
15. “I was a born comic.’