Rihanna continues to dominate the makeup industry by expanding Fenty Beauty with new products on a regular basis.

For the holidays, the beauty released her first set of eyeshadow palettes in over a year. Now, she’s giving us mascara to go with our new eyeshadow palette we got for Christmas. Thanks, Rih! Now, you know we stan a functional Queen, so Rihanna’s mascara is not just about the formula, but also about the application.

Keep on reading to find out all the details on this new beauty product that goes on sale January 16th, 2019!

Rihanna Goes Full Frontal For The Beauty Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com