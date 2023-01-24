Rihanna Gets First Oscars Nod With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & Angela Bassett Makes History, Twitter Reacts

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The second coming of the Black Panther film, directed by Ryan Coogler, is making history with the help of Angela Bassett. The legendary actress is now the first woman, the first person of color, and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for acting in a comic book adaptation.

Make no mistake, Bassett is not new to the Oscar buzz, and she was previously nominated for her role as Tina Turner in the singer’s 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with it?

So while Bassett’s nomination includes many firsts, there was another category that Black Panther failed to be named in: Best Picture. The first film in 2018 got the Oscars nod, but the 2022 follow-up failed to get the same. However, the 2018 nomination did make history as the first superhero flick ever to be nominated for the coveted award.

Aside from the night’s highest honors, the sequel was nominated for best costume design thanks to Ruth E. Carter’s impeccable work and for best original song for the somber “Lift Me Up,” which featured vocals from Rihanna –making it her first nomination– and also included Tems and Ludwig Göransson.

The film was also nominated for best in visual effects and makeup and hairstyling.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ryan Coogler revealed he got Rihanna out of her musical hiatus to do “Lift Me Up” because she saw the trailer and wanted to be a part of it.

Prior to the clip, Coogler got the typical, “She’s not really doing music, but let’s stay in touch” response.

“It’s her experience with loss in there, and her being a mother. She’s a new person now. [Parenthood] changes you to your core. I hear it in her voice,” says Coogler. “It’s her, but it’s a new her.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar nominations below:

Rihanna Gets First Oscars Nod With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & Angela Bassett Makes History, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com