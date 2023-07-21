Listen Live
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Kicks Off The Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS]

Published on July 21, 2023

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast stopped by Cincinnati, Ohio to kickstart the Cincy Music Fest Weekend! The live broadcast included contests, surprise guests, and—most importantly—uncontrollable laughter! Scroll for pictures of some of the morning's most unforgettable moments!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Sheryl Underwood explains why she never let Rickey hit

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Maria Moore leads a morning workout dance

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

The dance contest took a turn we didn't expect

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

RSMS listener art

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey said if you aint got them knees this dance contest isn't for you….

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

RSMS listeners having a good time

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Gary with the Tea sings with a RSMS listener for the crowd

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley with the tiniest & cutest fan

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey with some of the D9

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show with special guest Sheryl Underwood

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley & special guest Sheryl Underwood

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show karaoke 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show fans 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Don Juan Fasho of 100.3 R&B in Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Gary with the Tea and a RSMS listener wake up Cincinnati

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley & a rep from The Cincinnati Music Fest brought to you by P&G

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley & County Commissioner Alicia Reece 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Penny Ford from Snap, Rickey Smiley, County Commissioner Alicia Reece, Rock T, and Special K

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

DJ Jahlion kept the partying going!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

RSMS Listeners at the live broadcast 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

The RSMS dance contest was lit

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

You had to have good knees to participate in this RSMS dance contest 

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Listen!!!  She dropped it and she walked it like a dog!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

This young lady took the RSMS dance contest to the next level

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023

Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Rickey Smiley & Sheryl Underwood with the P&G influencers

