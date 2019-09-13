CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Source: Mike Simons / Tulsa World

On Friday, September 13, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to celebrate the park’s one-year anniversary.

See photos below and read TulsaWorld.com‘s exclusive coverage of the live broadcast here.

1. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

