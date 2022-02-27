The red carpet for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway and some of our favorite celebs are out and about and ready to serve looks for the glamourous night ahead.
The 28th annual award ceremony will air tonight at 8 pm E.T. on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event is set to feature some of our favorite celebrities who were sure to grab their glam squads to give us some jaw-dropping gowns, effortless makeup looks, and fabulous hairstyles. Among those who showed up and showed out tonight were Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Venus Williams, Karen Pittman, and more, who all showed up in their Sunday’s best to walk the red carpet ahead of the elegant evening.
While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap all glitz, glamour, and fabulous gowns and swoon over the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The SAG Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Laverne CoxSource:Fashion Bomb Daily
Laverne Cox looked stunning in a custom Michael Fausto gown. As styled by @christinajpacelli, Laverne looked stunning in the black dress that featured a silver mesh top. She paired the look with a silver circular purse and wore her hair in a high ponytail with bangs that framed her face.
2. Cynthia ErivoSource:Fashion Bomb Daily
3. Venus WilliamsSource:Fashion Bomb Daily
4. Karen PittmanSource:Fashion Bomb Daily
5. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Jada Pinkett Smith looked gorgeous at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards donning a blue and black gown. She had her gorgeous baldie on full display for the annual event as she served face and posed for pictures ahead of the evening.
6. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose looked radiant in a pink strapless gown that featured a long train that trailed behind her as she graced the carpet for the elegant evening.
7. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
Yvette Nicole Brown was all smiles on the red carpet as she donned a quarter-length-sleeved red dress. She wore her hair in a long braided ponytail and posed with her hands on her hips for the annual awards ceremony.
8. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Peppermint attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,santa monica,barker hangar,28th screen actors guild awards
9. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Venus Williams, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,award,will smith – actor – born 1968,santa monica,screen actors guild,venus williams,screen actors guild awards,lin-manuel miranda,saniyya sidney,28th screen actors guild awards
10. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Tyler Perry attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,will smith – actor – born 1968,santa monica,barker hangar,tyler perry,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
11. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Saniyya Sidney, Tyler Perry and Demi Singleton attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,santa monica,barker hangar,tyler perry,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,saniyya sidney,demi singleton,28th screen actors guild awards
12. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Venus Williams (L) and guest attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) vertical,photography,celebrities,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,dress,silver colored,red carpet event,guest,asymmetric clothing,asymmetric dress,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,two-toned dress,venus williams,screen actors guild awards,white color,two tone – color,28th screen actors guild awards
13. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Aunjanue Ellis (L) attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,aunjanue ellis,28th screen actors guild awards
14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-SHOWSource:Getty
(From L) Isha Price, US tennis player Venus Williams, US actress Saniyya Sidney and US actress Demi Singleton attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,movie,film industry,actress,california,award,annual event,american culture,human interest,tennis,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,venus williams,saniyya sidney,tennis player,demi singleton,28th screen actors guild awards
15. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and guest attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,will smith – actor – born 1968,guest,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,ariana debose,28th screen actors guild awards
16. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson speak onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,talking,vanessa anne hudgens,rosario dawson,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
17. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Demi Singleton attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,red carpet event,santa monica,barker hangar,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,cynthia erivo,demi singleton,28th screen actors guild awards
18. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Rob Morgan, guest, Venus Williams, Meryl Streep, and Kid Cudi attendg the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184573 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,guest,kid cudi,santa monica,barker hangar,meryl streep,screen actors guild,venus williams,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
19. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Bayo Gbadamosi attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,santa monica,barker hangar,28th screen actors guild awards
20. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Jessica Chastain pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,strapless,horizontal,usa,portrait,satin,sport,california,yellow,dress,earring,suit,strapless dress,shirtless,nude colored,drop earring,shiny,santa monica,barker hangar,kerry washington,sleeveless dress,bodice,make-up,christian dior – designer label,screen actors guild,pant suit,screen actors guild awards,satin dress,yellow dress,sleeveless,nnamdi asomugha,jessica chastain,messika,nude colored suit,28th screen actors guild awards,celia kritharioti – designer label
21. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards – InsideSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Tyler Perry, Will Smith, Alex Avant, and Kyu C. Lee pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,california,will smith – actor – born 1968,santa monica,barker hangar,tyler perry,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
22. 28th Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – February 27, 2022. Peppermint arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,santa monica,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
23. 28th Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – February 27, 2022. Peppermint arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,santa monica,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
24. 28th Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CA – February 27, 2022. Kerry Washington arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,santa monica,screen actors guild,screen actors guild awards,28th screen actors guild awards
25. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Venus Williams attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,california,santa monica,screen actors guild,venus williams,28th screen actors guild awards
26. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Venus Williams attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,santa monica,screen actors guild,venus williams,28th screen actors guild awards
27. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Rosario Dawson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,rosario dawson,santa monica,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
28. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Rosario Dawson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,film industry,california,rosario dawson,santa monica,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
29. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,will smith – actor – born 1968,jada pinkett smith,santa monica,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
30. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,jada pinkett smith,santa monica,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
31. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,santa monica,kerry washington,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
32. 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jennifer Hudson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,jennifer hudson,santa monica,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards
33. US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALSSource:Getty
US actress Kerry Washington arrives for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,film industry,actress,california,award,american culture,human interest,santa monica,barker hangar,kerry washington,screen actors guild,28th screen actors guild awards