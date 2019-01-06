Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards [PHOTOS]

Award season has officially begun and we can’t contain our excitement over the fashion moments that are to come. When else do we get to see out favorite entertainers put their best fashion foot forward all in one action-packed night. Up first are the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards live from The Beverly Hilton in LA. We’re looking forward to Regina King snagging a Globe for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. And we are anxious to see if Danai Gurira will snag the award for her bad ass portrayal in Black Panther.

All of this and more when tonight’s festivities get underway, but for now, check out all the fashion from the red carpet.

