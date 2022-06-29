R&B Albums To Listen To For Black Music Month [Listen]

CLOSE
June is Black Music Month and we will be celebrating Black Music, Black Culture, and Black Excellence while giving you the soundtrack of America. R&B is known for being a genre that is good for any occasion, when you’re happy and celebrating, sad and going through the motions, or cleaning up your house on a Sunday morning. As a culture, we understand that the rhythm and blues in our music is what keeps great music alive for generations to keep experiencing over the years.
From Marvin Gaye to Mary J. Blige, and some Chaka Khan, without a doubt R&B music is the soundtrack to our lives, no matter what’s going on.
Listen to some of the best R&B albums over the years below.
playlist curated by India Monee’ & her father.
1. Mary J. Blige x My Life
2. Erykah Badu x Baduizm
3. Luther Vandross x Never Too Much
4. Michael Jackson x Thriller
5. Prince x Purple Rain
6. Jodeci x Forever My Lady
7. Brandy x Brandy
8. Michael Jackson x Off The Wall
9. Monica x Miss Thang
10. Mary J. Blige x What’s The 411?
11. Whitney Houston x Whitney Houston
12. Usher x My Way
13. Aaliyah x One In A Million
14. Stevie Wonder x Hotter Than July
15. Keith Sweat x Make It Last Forever
16. Faith Evans x Faith
17. Guy x Guy
18. Anita Baker x Rapture
19. Boyz II Men x Cooleyhighharmony
20. Chaka Khan x I Feel For You
21. New Edition x Heart Break
22. Bell Biv DeVoe x Posion
23. En Vouge x Born To Sing
24. Silk x Lose Control
25. Mariah Carey x Daydream
26. Maxwell x Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite
27. Bobby Brown x Don’t Be Cruel
28. TLC x Crazysexycool
29. Lauryn Hill x The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill
30. Janet Jackson x Control
