Rapper Double K, born Michael Turner, of Los Angeles-based Hip-Hop duo People Under the Stairs has passed away.
Double K of People Under the Stairs passed away this evening. In addition to rapping, he co-produced the group's music with groupmate Thes One which was extremely influential in the West Coast's underground scene.
RIP Double K. pic.twitter.com/qFKMqLyXdj
— Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 31, 2021
According to multiple sources, Double K passed away on Saturday evening (Jan. 30). At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.
Along with MC Thes One, Double K formed people PUTS in 1991. Thanks to a dedicated indie work ethic the group achieved plenty of critical acclaim while releasing nine albums along with a multitude of songs and singles. Some of their more heralded songs include “Acid Raindrops,” “San Francisco Knights” and “The L.A. Song.”
However, PUTS ended its formal run with the release of their final album, Sincerely, The P in 2019.
Fans and peers have been expressing their condolences since news of Double K’s untimely death broke (see below). Rest in power Double K.
This story is developing.
Rest In Peace to #DoubleK from #PeopleUnderTheStairs. Just saw the sad news that homie has transitioned. Thank you for your service King 👑. Yet another reminder at how precious life is. Please show appreciation & give roses to your peoples while they’re still here to enjoy them. pic.twitter.com/3VIuCADT40
— DJ Wicked (@djwicked) January 31, 2021
Rapper Double K of People Under The Stairs Passes Away, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Damn.... RIP Double K. Never knew the PUTS guys personally, but it felt like there was a concurrent thing happening on the west coast to the Jux/Fondle em/RSE thing, and they were in the middle of it. Condolences to Thes One.— RJ (@rjd2) January 31, 2021
2.
Damn, now it’s RIP Double K from People Under the Stairs. 😞 pic.twitter.com/D7QxAXRLAR— Stess The Emcee (@StessTheEmcee) January 31, 2021
3.
Man, People Under The Stairs made some fantastic music. I listen to "Yield" often. This really sucks. RIP Double K. https://t.co/ujpxmkBKym— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 31, 2021
4.
Hell naw say it ain’t so about our good dude Double K of PUTS 😢— Rebels To The Grain (@ReblsToTheGrain) January 31, 2021
5.
Double K of People Under the Stairs passed away this evening. In addition to rapping, he co-produced the group's music with groupmate Thes One which was extremely influential in the West Coast's underground scene.— Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) January 31, 2021
RIP Double K. pic.twitter.com/qFKMqLyXdj
6.
“Just let the music take over my soul, body and mind— ‘Muhammad' RLee💙 (@_apocaloptimist) January 31, 2021
To kick back relax one time and you goin find
I try to keep it stress free take everyday at a time
Make sure the families in place and let the music unwind”
RIP Double K ❤️🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/4PlRT67GSY
7.
8.
RIP Double K 🙏🏽— NGxV (@NiceGuyxVinny) January 31, 2021
People Under The Stairs will always be one of my favorite hip hop duos. pic.twitter.com/nGNq44Bnaq