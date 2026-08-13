Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations (2026)
- Team value reflects revenue, profitability, and real-world transactions, plus league-wide asset stakes.
- Venue and business holdings boost valuations for teams like Dolphins and Commanders.
- Historic teams in major markets consistently rank higher than smaller-market teams.
Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations
The NFL’s booming business continues to deliver massive franchise valuations, with Sportico’s 2026 rankings highlighting the staggering worth of all 32 teams.
How Valuations Are Calculated
Sportico’s valuation model breaks down each franchise’s total worth into two key components:
Team Value – This reflects the market value of the NFL franchise itself, based on revenue streams, profitability, and multipliers derived from real-world team transactions. It includes each team’s 3.13% stake in league-wide assets such as NFL Films, RedZone, and 32 Equity.
Team-Related Businesses & Real Estate Holdings – This includes ownership equity in businesses and properties directly tied to the team’s operations, such as stadiums, practice facilities, and ventures like Legends Hospitality or the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Importantly, the rankings exclude income from unrelated or distantly related ventures, such as third-party retail developments or non-football IP licensing.
Key Trends
Media and Venue Assets Matter: Teams with control over their venues and integrated business holdings, like the Dolphins and Commanders, benefit from inflated valuations.
Brand Power Reigns: Historic teams in major markets consistently top the list, while smaller-market teams tend to rank lower—even if they’ve had recent success on the field.
As the NFL explores new media ventures, international expansion, and alternative revenue streams, expect these valuations to keep climbing—along with the stakes for ownership groups and potential buyers.
Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations.
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1. Dallas Cowboys – $15.5 Billion Valuation
Up 21% from 2025.
2. Los Angeles Rams – $12.7 Billion Valuation
Up 22% from 2025.
3. New York Giants – $12 Billion Valuation
Up 17% from 2025.
4. New England Patriots – $10.4 Billion Valuation
Up 19% from 2025.
8. New York Jets – $10.35 Billion Valuation
Up 28% from 2025.
6. Philadelphia Eagles – $10.31 Billion Valuation
Up 22% from 2025.
7. Miami Dolphins – $10.25 Billion Valuation
Up 24% from 2025.
5. San Francisco 49ers – $10.21 Billion Valuation
Up 19% from 2025.
9. Las Vegas Raiders – $10.1 Billion Valuation
Up 28% from 2025.
13. Atlanta Falcons – $9.78 Billion Valuation
Up 39% from 2025.
10. Washington Commanders – $9.64 Billion Valuation
Up 30% from 2025.
14. Seattle Seahawks – $9.61 Billion Valuation
Up 46% from 2025.
12. Houston Texans – $9.54 Billion Valuation
Up 33% from 2025.
11. Chicago Bears – $9.45 Billion Valuation
Up 27% from 2025.
15. Denver Broncos – $9.18 Billion Valuation
Up 40% from 2025.
16. Kansas City Chiefs – $8.74 Billion Valuation
Up 34% from 2025.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers – $8.7 Billion Valuation
Up 34% from 2025.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $8.68 Billion Valuation
Up 34% from 2025.
21. Los Angeles Chargers – $8.65 Billion Valuation
Up 39% from 2025.
22. Tennessee Titans – $8.62 Billion Valuation
Up 39% from 2025.
23. Cleveland Browns – $8,6 Billion Valuation
Up 40% from 2025.
18. Green Bay Packers – $8.59 Billion Valuation
Up 33% from 2025.
20. Minnesota Vikings – $8.26 Billion Valuation
Up 32% from 2025.
24. Baltimore Ravens – $8.2 Billion Valuation
Up 37% from 2025.
26. Buffalo Bills – $8.13 Billion Valuation
Up 39% from 2025.
27. Carolina Panthers – $8.07 Billion Valuation
Up 40% from 2025.
25. Detroit Lions – $8.02 Billion Valuation
Up 36% from 2025.
29. Arizona Cardinals – $8 Billion Valuation
Up 41% from 2025.
31. Jacksonville Jaguars – $7.91 Billion Valuation
Up 42% from 2025.
28. Indianapolis Colts – $7.77 Billion Valuation
Up 36% from 2025.
30. New Orleans Saints – $7.59 Billion Valuation
Up 35% from 2025.
32. Cincinnati Bengals – $7.4 Billion Valuation
Up 35% from 2025.
Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations (2026) was originally published on 1075thefan.com