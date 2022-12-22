Queen of da South: Celebrate Latto’s 24th Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If you’re having a discussion about the brightest young stars in rap, Latto is a name that definitely has to come up. As the ‘Queen of Da Souf’ turns 24 today, we celebrate her with a gallery of some of her most alluring phots. Check them out below.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens was born in Columbus, Ohio but moved to Georgia at the age of 2. At 10, Latto decided that she wanted to be a rapper and starred writing her own songs. In 2016, Latto (her stage name was ‘Miss Mulatto’ at the time) was a contestant on The Rap Game, a Lifetime reality series produced by Jermaine Duper and Queen Latifah. In the boot camp-style series, aspiring rappers compete against each other over an eight week span. Latto eventually won the competition and was offered a recording contract from Dupri with So So Def Records. She turned it down and opted to be an independent artist.

Although she continued to released mixtapes in the ensuing years, it wasn’t until 2019 when she released the song ‘Bitch from da Souf’ that she really broke through. The song charted at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The success of the song led to Latto signing with RCA Records in March of 2020. The year continued to be massive for her as she was later named to XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class. The next week, her debut project through RCA Queen of da Souf was released and was a commercial success.

Since this time, Latto has only gotten hotter. She has dropped numerous Billboard bangers, been featured on countless hits and killed stages all around the world over the last couple of years. On top of all of her previous accolades, it was recently announced that Latto is nominated for two awards at next year’s Grammys (Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance). She also just received the key to the city of Rex, Georgia (an unincorporated community in Clayton County) for the work she does in the community through her Win Some Give Some Foundation. At only 24 years old, Latto is already one of the biggest and brightest artists in the game and has so much time to continue to add to her growing legacy. To celebrate what she’s done already and what’s still yet to come, we highlight some of her most beautiful photos below! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LATTO!

Queen of da South: Celebrate Latto’s 24th Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com