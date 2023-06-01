President Joe Biden is known for many things… being quick on his feet isn’t one of them.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
After shaking hands with graduating students of the United States Airforce Academy, Biden appears to trip and fall to the floor. He was quickly helped to his feet after the scary incident, and reports are claiming that Biden is “fine” after the now-viral tumble.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
However, Twitter has mixed concerns about Biden’s well-being. While many mocked him, others offered words of sympathy. Some even praised Biden’s ability to bounce back to his feet so quickly.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Keep scrolling to see the nerve-wracking incident, then keep reading to check out some curious thoughts from one of social media’s most entertaining corners!
President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
2. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
3. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
4. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
5. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
6. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
7. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
8. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
9. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
10. President Biden Takes Viral Tumble at Graduation Ceremony
-
The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives' Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Judge Joe Brown's Accusations of Tina Turner Being a "Witch" and "Pimp" Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story