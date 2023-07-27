Plies Shows Extreme Interest in Britney Spears Panties

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Plies has always been known for his opinionated nature on a variety of topics. Thursday morning, The ‘Bust it Baby’ Rapper wanted to uncover mystery behind his latest concern. Plies took a liking to Britney Spears videos of her dancing in her underwear. His latest infatuation took him took twitter to pop the question.

“Who Make Them Little Drawers Brittney Spears Be Having On????” Plies Tweeted. His detailed account of the video with vivid comparison only added fuel to his fetish. “Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear’em They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis Sh*t!!!” said in another tweet,

Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear’em They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis Sh*t!!! pic.twitter.com/Sjvq9eLIcG — Plies (@plies) July 27, 2023

If Plies checked all his replies he would know exactly where Britney Spears got her panties from! “anywhere at your local walmart,99 cent store etc” replied MiaDavi98913244, Plies biggest fan.

Check out what social media is saying about Plies fascination for Britney Spears underwear!

