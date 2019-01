Photos Of The Jason Stockley Protest In St. Louis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Jason Stockley Ex-police officer Jason Stockley was charged in 2011 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in December 2011 in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. On September 15, 2017, Stockley was acquitted of his death. (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

2. Anthony Lamar Smith Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in December 2011 after a confrontation with ex-police officer Jason Stockley. (Family photo courtesy Christina Wilson via AP)

3. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

4. Protesters In A Mall Protesters not only took to the streets but to local malls as well. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

5. Protesters In A Mall (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

6. Police Line Up (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

7. Protester screaming at shopper in a mall (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

8. Protester standing on top of a traffic signal (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

9. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

10. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

11. Jason Stockley Protest A man being treated for pepper spray. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

12. Protesters With Signs (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

13. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

14. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

15. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

16. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

17. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

18. Jason Stockley Protest (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

19. Jason Stockley Protest (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)