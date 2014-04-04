Legendary poet, author, activist and musician Maya Angelou was born on April 4, 1928. In honor of her great life, we are taking a look at some of her best quotes.
Phenomenal Woman: Our Favorite Dr. Maya Angelou Quotes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.”
“I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way (s)he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.”
“Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances. ”
“Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.”
“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”
“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass.”
“I do not trust people who don’t love themselves and yet tell me, ‘I love you.’ There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.”
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”
“If I am not good to myself, how can I expect anyone else to be good to me?”
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”
“My great hope is to laugh as much as I cry; to get my work done and try to love somebody and have the courage to accept the love in return.”
“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”
“I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights. I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you’ll miss them when they’re gone from your life.. “
“Pretty women wonder where my secret lies.
I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size
But when I start to tell them,
They think I’m telling lies.
I say,
It’s in the reach of my arms,
The span of my hips,
The stride of my step,
The curl of my lips.
I’m a woman
Phenomenally.
Phenomenal woman,
That’s me. ” – “Phenomenal Woman”
“Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”