Pharrell’s 1st Louis Vuitton Show Was A Star-Studded Ode To Streetwear

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Appointed as the new creative menswear director, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh, certainly left him with big shoes to fill. Still, at his first fashion week in Paris, he did his best with a star-studded audience and brought more streetwear to the runway.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and Megan Thee Stallion were just some of the names sitting front row while Hip-Hop elite like Pusha T, No Malice and Dave lent their talents to walk in the show.

Some questioned his resume to be trusted with the storied French fashion house, but as a trendsetter in Hip-Hop for over 20 years and with his own successful brand in Billionaire Boys Club, the industry’s brightest stars have faith in him.

“I am a creative designer from the perspective of the consumer,” Williams told the New York Times Sunday. “I didn’t go to (London art school) Central Saint Martins. But I definitely went in the stores and purchased, and I know what I like.”

And what he likes was spotted in the show, especially jackets.

Everything from denim jackets, trench coats, varsity jackets, and an especially fire motorcycle jacket outfitted with the classic brown damier print that Jay-Z rocked while performing at the after party.

Williams has also always been into carrying oversized tote bags and with his first collection he wanted to make sure he included something wearable for an everyday carry for LV fans. So, he updated the Speedy bag to a more versatile piece.

“The Speedy was always a men’s canvas bag until they made a smaller version for Audrey Hepburn in 1965,” Pharrell said in a press after the show. “I wanted to take something I felt would be unisex and just make a great bag for humans. It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life.”

The Virginia native’s love for accessories also shines through with hats and sunglasses that perfectly complete the ‘fits.

As Williams continues to bring streetwear to those who live luxe, he paid homage to Abloh who kicked things off.

“Virgil has always been a brother in spirit. Now, that is literally what we work with here,” he added in a press release. “He left a lot of hits with the House. As far as I’m concerned, I’m collaborating with his spirit. I’m honored. When he got this appointment, I was really, really happy for him… It was crazy what the connections were, and the respect he had for us, and which we continue to have for him. I can tell you that Virgil and me being here has to say to kids who look like us, ‘Oh, I can do anything. I can be anything.’

See how Twitter reacted to Pharrell’s first show being a success below.

Pharrell’s 1st Louis Vuitton Show Was A Star-Studded Ode To Streetwear was originally published on cassiuslife.com