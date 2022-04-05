Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Certain foods have significant meaning from one ethnic background to the next. Even though sometimes used as a negative stereotype, Black people have for a long time been culturally linked to perfecting Southern fried chicken.

Hollywood actress Paula Patton, biracial but a sister nonetheless, proved that she unfortunately didn’t inherit the gene of deep frying or even cleaning her chicken properly after a fried chicken video tutorial she recently posted went viral for all the wrong reasons.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The video of Patton making a fried chicken recipe that she calls a favorite of her mom, who happens to be white, first went viral on TikTok (seen above). One user by the name Ashley Spencer used the platform’s popular duet feature to overlay a critique of Paula’s step-by-step process. From roasting her for not fully washing the chicken to hilariously calling out the offense of “seasoning grease,” the commentary is almost as important to the narrative as the shocking recipe itself. There was no egg wash in sight, no breading possible and we’re almost certain little to no flavor aside from a few sprinkles of Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, a dash of pepper and some paprika.

Based on the full video she posted on Instagram a month ago, the recipe was originally for 138 pieces of chicken that she made for her pre-teen son’s school. The comments are ironically turned off:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The reactions this got on social media have ranged from shock to humor and everything in between. Take a look below at some of the most on-point comments we spotted on Twitter of people responding to Paul Patton’s unseasoned fried chicken tutorial:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Paula Patton Sparks Cultural Debate On Seasoning & Cleaning Food Over Viral Fried Chicken Tutorial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com