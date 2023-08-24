The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
On This Day August 24, 1993: Tha Alkaholiks Released Their Debut Album 21 & Over

Published on August 24, 2023

The Art Of Rap Festival 2015

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Tha Alkaholiks, a West Coast hip-hop trio, made a memorable entry into the music scene with their debut album “21 & Over” in 1993. The album’s title reflects the group’s playful yet raunchy style, emphasizing themes of partying, alcohol, and good times. Produced by E-Swift, the album displayed the group’s unique chemistry and lyricism, marked by comedic wordplay and infectious beats. Tracks like “Only When I’m Drunk” and “Make Room” shined a spotlight on their carefree attitude and showcased their love for storytelling.

King Tee Promotional Visit In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


“21 & Over” resonated with fans of the emerging West Coast sound, adding a lighthearted and celebratory touch to the era’s hip-hop landscape. The album’s impact paved the way for Tha Alkaholiks to establish themselves as a distinct voice in hip-hop, setting the stage for their future contributions to the genre.

1. Likwit

2. Only When I’m Drunk

3. Last Call

4. Can’t Tell Me Shit

5. Turn Tha Party Out

6. Bullshit

7. Soda Pop

8. Make Room

9. Mary Jane

10. Who Dem Niggas

