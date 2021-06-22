OMG: Social Media Claps Back At Usher For Saying T-Pain Ruined Music With Auto-Tune

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix’s newest eight-part documentary, “This Is Pop” saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune.

“Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in the video. “I really respect Usher. And he was like, ‘Man. I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.’” T-Pain shared.

“I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,’” T-Pain said. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation. Check out the best responses below.

