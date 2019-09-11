NYFW: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On The Catwalk & She Stole The Show [PHOTOS]

Serena Williams ain’t never dropped a ball in her life. Somehow, in between being a mother, wife, champion tennis player and over all bad a** black woman, Serena managed to created a clothing collection for the everyday woman — S by Serena — and it showed at NYFW.
After the last model made hit her stride down the catwalk, Serena took a bow with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who kept it cute in an adorable t-shirt and sneakers borrowing straight from her mom’s signature street style.
Serena’s collection was a combination of office-friendly pieces, everyday wearable dresses, bold colors and prints. And she made sure to put her clothes on various body shapes to show off the range of her collection. Pieces range from $69 and up.
You only have about 20 more hours to purchase the collection on Serena’s website, here.
1. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
2. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
3. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
4. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
5. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
6. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
7. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
8. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
9. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
10. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
11. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
12. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
13. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
14. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
15. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
16. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
17. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
18. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
19. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
20. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
21. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
22. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
23. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
24. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
25. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
26. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
27. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
28. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
29. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
30. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
31. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
32. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
33. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
34. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
35. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
36. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
37. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
38. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
39. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
40. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
41. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
42. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty
