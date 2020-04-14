All of the gentlemen that are being smart and practicing social distance can all relate to one thing….We need a haircut BAD! Coming in contact closer than 6 feet from someone is playing with fire nowadays.

The best thing to do is stay home and not come near anybody. Well, these celebrities have been doing that and as a result, have become scruffy due to not being able to get a haircut. Now for the celebrities that hair and beard look on point, we must question if they have been staying in the house. These gentlemen below how been playing it safe and helping the rest of us flatten the curve!

No Shave Social Distancing: How Scruffy Is Your Favorite Celeb Looking? [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com