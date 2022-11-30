No Beef: Nas & 21 Savage Team Up On “One Mic, One Gun”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nas is enjoying a late-career upswing in both productivity and notoriety, not that the legendary lyricist needs to accomplish much else in his storied career. After 21 Savage caused a bit of a stir regarding the Queensbridge rapper’s relevancy, the pair patched it up via a new track titled “One Mic, One Gun” produced by Hit-Boy.

Hit-Boy announced the impending release of “One Mic, One Gun” on Tuesday (Nov. 29) via social media and the track came as promised later. The resulting track finds Nas and 21 Savage directly addressing their nonexistent beef and even clowning all of the folks in the process trying to create a mock meef mixup between the rappers.

Check out some of the lyrics from “One Mic, One Gun” below:

Verse 1: [21 Savage]

Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right (21, 21)

I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight (21, 21)

Rappers bandwagon tryna get some likes (21, 21)

I do it for the fam’, never for the hype (21, 21)

When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance (21, 21)

They must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity (21, 21)

All of the media and blogs, that’s just a place I don’t care to be (21, 21)

Most of these n*ggas wouldn’t say sh*t if they was ahead of me (Hit-Boy)

[Chorus: Nas]

No back and forth, I did it back then, I do it right now (Woo)

I opened a lane for my era, I’m goated, they gavе me the crown

G.O.A.T. with all the succеss, the negative press, I’m watchin’ it pile (Uh)

They sayin’ that black music dyin’, I’m sayin’, “They wipin’ us out”

But look at me now, damn, y’all, look at me now

Whatever I do is N.Y., I’m keepin’ it Queens ’cause that’s my side (What up?)

I shook up the town, I shook up the city, I shook up the state

I’m with 21 on my second run, this sh*t come with age

What needs to be said is that Hit-Boy deserves just as much praise as Nas and 21 Savage for his contribution. Apparently, the producer slash rapper had this track in the tuck and shared a video of his King’s Disease partner hearing the track for the first time.

On Twitter, folks had plenty to say about “One Mic, One Gun” and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

