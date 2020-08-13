Mamba Week is officially going down starting Sunday, August 23 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant. Today (August 13), Nike also revealed the new footwear and apparel the brand will be dropping in honor of the NBA great who left us way too soon.

The collection of gear will include a jersey and various colors of Bryant’s Kobe 5 Protro signature kicks. Those include the Big Stage and 5X Champ colorways and the Undefeated What If pack. There is also a girls EYBL colorway inspired by the mythical creature Medusa.

The Big Stage is a Protro version of a model that marked the 10th anniversary of Kobe’s 5th NBA championship and drops August 23. The patent leather featuring 5X Champ was inspired by the jackets Kobe received after his 2nd and 3rd chips, and is out August 24. The Undefeated pack features one shoe that’s a nod to the 12 teams that passed on Kobe when he was drafted, while the other is made up in colorway of the Charlotte Hornets, the squad that traded him on draft night. The Kobe V Protro Girls EYBL, shout out to the late Gigi Bryant, is out August 29.

The limited-edition jersey is the City Edition, black take on the Lakers jersey with a no. 8 on the front and the no. 24 on the back and it will be available August 24.

“Every game, I write on my shoes, ‘Be Legendary,’ which is what Kobe signed on my shoes back in 2016,” says Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker via a press statement. “He’s had an impact on my life that no one’s ever had, and probably no one ever will have again. He taught me to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here if I’m not trying to be the best at it?’ That not just a basketball quote. That’s a life quote for me.”

We hope Nike manufactures a gang of these kicks so as many fans as possible can get their hands on them. Sneaker resellers can afford to sit this one out, no?

See more detailed photos of the collection below.

Nike Reveals Kobe Footwear & Jersey for Mamba Week [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related