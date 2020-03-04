Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been in the news quite a few times since they made their relationship public. Most recently, Petty was in custody with the Feds because he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California, reports TMZ.

According to the report, Nicki’s husband was arrested and his bond was $20,000.

Checking Petty’s rap sheet, his first conviction traces all the way back to 1995 on attempted rape. He served four years in prison for the crime.

Nicki and Kenneth got married in California in July, around the same time they officially moved to the west coast.

