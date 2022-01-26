Kim Kardashian Rep Say There Is No 2nd Sex Tape On Laptop Kanye Got From Ray J

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview on Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye West surprisingly revealed that he retrieved a laptop from Ray J personally which had supposedly contained an unseen sex tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray, but apparently that wasn’t the case.

According to Page Six a rep for Kim Kardashian confirms that the laptop in question does exist, but after reviewing its contents it did not in fact have a second sex tape featuring Kim.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” read the statement.”

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

While they maintain that there isn’t a second sex tape, Kanye stated that Kim cried tears when he presented her with the laptop, so it seems like she might at least fear that another sex tape might exist. Just sayin.’ A rep for Kim though says that she burst into tears because she was “very emotional” about the entire ordeal.

“The tape caused her a lot of pain and continues to haunt her to this day. Even though they are no longer together as a couple, they remain aligned with the same concerns about how this content that continues to be used against her will affect their four young kids in the future.”

Its pretty interesting that the original sex tape might be the only reason Kim Kardashian became the megastar she is today given her lack of any other actual talent (no shots), and now that her star has been fading for quite some time, a new sex tape might actually do more harm than good to her status.

Word of a second sex tape came from Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, who claimed to have “part two” to the famous Kim K porn tape and that it was “better” and more “graphic” than the original. The man truly knows how to sell porn, that’s for sure. Though her team denied its existence, it was enough for Kanye to speak to Wack and eventually make a deal to get it from Ray J. Whether or not Ye paid a hefty price for a porn-less laptop is anyone’s guess, but don’t just take anyone’s word for it right now.

There’s always a chance that there is a sex tape on it and her team is denying it just to put the entire situation to rest and keep hackers or thieves from trying to retrieve its contents. We mean, what are the chances that her team would confirm its existence and tell everyone to just forget about it and move on with our lives?

At this point we guess we’ll never know. Unless Ray J decides to weigh in on the matter…

