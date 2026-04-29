Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

List Of NBA Teams That Overcame 3-1 Series Deficit In Playoffs

Coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs is one of the rarest and most remarkable achievements in basketball.

It requires an extraordinary mix of resilience, mental toughness, skill, and teamwork.

Out of all the teams that have faced this situation in NBA history, only 4.4% have managed to claw their way back to win the series.

That equates to just 13 successful comebacks out of 297 instances in the playoffs.

The odds are even steeper in the NBA Finals, where only one team has accomplished this monumental feat.

These improbable comebacks often come down to clutch performances by stars, sharp tactical adjustments by coaches, and a healthy dose of sheer willpower.

For a team to defy the 3-1 deficit, it doesn’t just rewrite the odds.

It leaves a legacy.

Take a look below at a List Of NBA Teams That Overcame 3-1 Series Deficit In Playoffs.

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1. Denver Nuggets | vs. Clippers | 2020 Western Conference semifinals

Source: Getty

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The Denver Nuggets pulled off an incredible 3-1 comeback against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals. Led by Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets showcased resilience, overcoming double-digit deficits in multiple games to win the series 4-3, stunning the heavily favored Clippers and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.