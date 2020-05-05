CLOSE
Destiny Jones , NAS
All Grown Up: Nas’ Daughter Destiny Jones Is Stunning! [PHOTOS]

Posted May 5, 2020

Nas has been a goat on the mic for years. Nas has paved the way for MC’s that are great entertainers and even better fathers. His daughter, Destiny Jones, is now 25 years old and beautiful! Time is indeed flying! In fact, it feels like only yesterday when Nas dropped his track, ‘Me & You,‘ dedicated to his daughter. See photos of Destiny below!

 

Quiet Storm ⛈

No Bad Energy 💎 Outfit: @shopdopefein

Sun Kissed! 🌞💋 Outfit: @shopdopefein

