Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Defined Style And Grace

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is celebrating her 59th birthday today. Never in the 45 presidency terms have we ever been graced with such a beautiful, classy Flotus. Some have come close, but there has never been a woman that unifies the entire nation with such a positive attitude.

Michelle Obama’s style has always been so regal. During her tenure as First Lady, she used her platform to highlight designers of color. She had the power to have designers sell out of clothing because the public would go into a frenzy to purchase her latest outfit. Let’s not forget her ability to steal the show during those black tie galas she would attend. From the hair on her head to the stilettos on her feet, our Forever Flotus made glamour look effortless.

As we celebrate the 56 years Michelle Obama has walked the earth, we are going to revisit the 15 times she defined style and grace.

