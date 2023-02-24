Michael B. Jordan’s Last 7 Appearances Prove That He’s A Style King

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It has been hard to ignore how debonair Michael B. Jordan has looked lately. The actor teamed up with celebrity fashion stylist

Jason Bolden

, and the two have been crushing the game. From tailored Ralph Lauren suits to Chanel tweed coats, Jordan has been impeccably attired at all his shindigs. And we are swooning.

Michael B. Jordan’s latest movie, Creed III, is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. The heartthrob not only acts in the film but he also aids in producing and directing it as well. He’s been making press tour rounds to promote this film, and we couldn’t help but notice how fly his wardrobe has been.

We admire that Jordan isn’t afraid to take risks in his ensembles. Lately, he’s channeled different style eras, and each garb has brought a new level of hotness. According to the artist, he loves to go against the grain regarding his craft. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan discussed that he and Jason Bolden work so well together because they both like to think outside the box. “Jason’s ability to tell stories through clothing is crazy, and I saw what a disrupter he was in the fashion space. Being a fellow disrupter, I realized we were both interested in pushing boundaries within our respective industries,” stated Jordan.

Pushing boundaries and looking suave simultaneously is exactly what Jordan has been doing, and his last seven appearances prove that he is one of the most stylish male actors of this era. Check out his fresh garbs below.

Michael B. Jordan’s Last 7 Appearances Prove That He’s A Style King was originally published on hellobeautiful.com