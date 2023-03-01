Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

to the millions of fans he teases but to his mother.

The apology comes on the heels of the actor’s appearance in the latest Calvin Klein campaign for spring 2023.

It’s his first spread with the company, and he rocks the Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic, and Modern Cotton Performance styles. As with Klein’s “Calvins or Nothing” campaign, all he’s rocking is underwear with the rest of his body on display.

With so many lusting over him, he appeared on Entertainment Tonight to talk about his latest viral moment and speak to his mom before the photos dropped.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,’” Jordan shared. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Jordan is ripped in the photos, likely because he’s fresh off filming Creed III, which also marked his directorial debut.

The actor also spoke to ET about his first Calvin Klein ad and Creed III coming simultaneously, recognizing how big it is.

“This was, like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he said. “And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

Michael B. Jordan’s disclaimer to his mom didn’t stop Twitter from drooling. See how social media’s reacting to the campaign photos below.

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty was originally published on cassiuslife.com