We still wish this is just a bad nightmare, but unfortunately, the grim news is real.

The world is still processing after news broke the Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore instantly killed when a helicopter carrying the retired NBA star crashed in Calabasas shortly before 10 a.m. When TMZ broke the news, immediate responses to Bryant’s tragic passing were mostly people refuting the gossip’s site reporting and expressing wanting to wait for more sources understandably.

Reality quickly set in once multiple news outlets began reporting in. Nothing stung more than a tweet coming from ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropping the bomb nobody in the world wanted to see reporting Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Reactions to the NBA legend’s passing are a mix of utter shock, disbelief, thoughts, and prayers to his family, especially his young daughters who now have to navigate the world without their dad. Kobe’s death comes on the heels of Laker’s star, LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list and praised Bron for moving into the third spot both on Twitter and Instagram just 17 hours ago.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

It’s gonna be hard to move on from this one, we definitely expect the sports world to honor Bryant throughout the day. It’s understandable if any of his NBA brethren and fellow athletes will find it hard to suit up and play today. You can peep all of the reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

#MambaForever: The World Mourns Following The Tragic Passing of Kobe Bryant & His Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com