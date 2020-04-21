Teddy Riley has been all over social media with his versus battle with Babyface. After a wave of memes and technical difficulties, the world finally got to see the battle. Kind of…

When memes started flooding the internet, Teddy’s daughter Nia Riley chose to go on social media and stand up for her daddy!

What the internet is mad about now is nobody talking about Nia Riley’s glow-up! Nia is a model and has shown face on Love & Hip-Hop where she appeared to be dating rapper Soulja Boy for some time.

Check out some of our favorite photos of Nia Riley below!

Teddy Riley’s Daughter Nia Done Glow’d Up! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com