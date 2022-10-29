Kyrie Irving Under Fire On Twitter For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

On Oct.27, Irving shared a post to his Twitter account with an Amazon link to watch a movie called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The 2018 film is based on a book from 2014 of the same name. However, the book isn’t just a history of people, as it’s said to include antisemitic rhetoric.

https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving/status/1585704113433677829?s=20&t=SuoNEomdF42uUwg2lJuTYg

Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America reportedly attempts to uncover the true identity of the Children of Israel by adhering to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. That movement lives by the notion that Black people are the true decedents of the ancient Israelites with extremists saying Black people have been robbed of their identity and that Jews are responsible for slavery.

According to Rolling Stone, the book also includes that “high-ranking Jews” have worshipped Satan and Lucifer and disproportionately control the media and banking inudstries.

The Brooklyn Nets have since released a statement condemning Irving’s tweet.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai also got wind of Irving’s promotion of the movie, saying, “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Kyrie promoting the move below.

Kyrie Irving Under Fire On Twitter For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com